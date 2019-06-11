Blizzards hold Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday, June 9.

This race started in Fort St. John to Cecil Lake and returned back via the Big Hills.

Dawit Feyissa won the race with a time 1:53:00.

Darren Guliov came in second with 1:55:28 and Kevin Shaw in third with a time of 1:56:26.

Up next, on Sunday, June 16, the Blizzards will be holding a race on the Beatton Loop from Kal Tire starting at 2:00 p.m.

Here are the full results:

1. Dawit Feyissa 1:53:00

2. Darren Guliov 1:55:28

3. Kevin Shaw 1:56:26

4. Dan Webster 2:00:38

5. Pat Ferris 2:11:37

6. Sam Keats 2:18:50

DNF Richard Wood due to a flat tire