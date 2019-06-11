22 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday, June 9. Source Facebook
Home Sports Blizzards hold Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday
Sports

Blizzards hold Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday, June 9.

This race started in Fort St. John to Cecil Lake and returned back via the Big Hills.

Dawit Feyissa won the race with a time 1:53:00.

- Advertisement -

Darren Guliov came in second with 1:55:28 and Kevin Shaw in third with a time of 1:56:26.

Up next, on Sunday, June 16, the Blizzards will be holding a race on the Beatton Loop from Kal Tire starting at 2:00 p.m.

Here are the full results:

1. Dawit Feyissa 1:53:00
2. Darren Guliov 1:55:28
3. Kevin Shaw 1:56:26
4. Dan Webster 2:00:38
5. Pat Ferris 2:11:37
6. Sam Keats 2:18:50
DNF Richard Wood due to a flat tire 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTrudeau calls out Tory premiers for ‘playing games’ with national unity over C 69
Next articleCourt to consider continuing injunction against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

RECENT STORIES

Sports

13 Inconnu Swimmers were in Kamloops for the TRU Wolfpack Invitational

Norah Vogan -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Thirteen Inconnu swimmers headed to Kamloops, BC for the TRU Wolfpack Invitational swim meet...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John hosts Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend at the...
Read more
Sports

Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held their 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament from...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Environment Canada predicts warmer than normal summer for Northeastern B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the start of summer just over a week away, Environment Canada has provided an outlook as to what...

Five bears released back into the wilderness of Fort St. John

Cemetery fees will increase in Fort St. John

Court to consider continuing injunction against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.