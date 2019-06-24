12.5 C
Boreal Bioenergy seeks mills to set up production in Fort St. John and Fort Nelson

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Based Boreal Bioenergy is looking to expand their production of torrefied wood pellets and has identified sites of interest in both Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

The company that takes wood fibre from wood waste such as damaged pine beetle stock uses a process of torrification in which wood biomass is heated in a special process which creates pellets that burn like coal.

Jason Janus, of Boreal Bioenergy, shares the customer base in Japan is substantial and growing, which has demand on the McBride plant four times greater than the plant, can produce.

Sites have been identified in both Fort St. John and Ft. Nelson as good options yet have not been decided upon. Janus shares once they find a site that meets the required metrics of what they are looking for they can start on their engineered design.

“Fort St. John for us is an ideal choice largely because of where it is situated,” said Janus “If the stars align the goal is to start on both areas in Fort St. John and Ft. Nelson by the fall.”

 

