Brody Hunt won the Honda Civic at the NPSS Prom

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday, June 15th will be a night to remember for Brody Hunt who won the Honda Civic at this year’s North Peace Secondary School Prom held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

Tammy Mackenzie, NPSS Prom Organizer, shared that Prom was fabulous as the venue was a gala of lights and the graduates kept the energy on the dance floor hopping all night long.

“Brody Hunt won the car and If I’ve never met a greater more deserving grad to have had this car go,” said Mackenzie, “Jayd Gorsic she was the runner up.”

For the draw of the vehicle, every graduate that attended Prom had their name included in the draw, at 11:45 pm 10 names were picked in a reverse draw. Mackenzie shared, as each name was drawn to be eliminated, the graduate got to choose from 9 gift bags that enclosed a range of gift certificates denominations for Fuel, Starbucks, Crooked Corner and Ernies. Also, the DJ played games with the grads and they won $100 Shell gift certificates.

A new concept for Prom was unveiled for North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) graduates this year, with an opportunity to win a car as a way to encourage the student body to stay the entirety of the evening to enjoy the evening of Prom.

Tammy Mackenzie, NPSS Prom Organizer shared, through a raffle and fundraising effort, a pre-owned 2017 Honda Civic was purchased and with the help of the community detailed to upgrade the car in a way that would make it appealing to the youth.

Mackenzie said that graduates will typically leave Prom night after the formal dinner and with all the time and money that goes into their looks and outfits, she felt with a big prize draw at the end of the evening that students would have to be present to win, would be what was needed to keep the grads from leaving to house parties.

The following is the list of Sponsors that helped detail the car from new paint, wheels, window tinting and a custom stereo system;