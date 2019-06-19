Brody Hunt won the Honda Civic at the NPSS Prom

A new concept for Prom was unveiled for North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) graduates this year, with an opportunity to win a car as a way to encourage the student body to stay the entirety of the evening to enjoy the evening of Prom.
Tammy Mackenzie, NPSS Prom Organizer shared, through a raffle and fundraising effort, a pre-owned 2017 Honda Civic was purchased and with the help of the community detailed to upgrade the car in a way that would make it appealing to the youth.
Mackenzie said that graduates will typically leave Prom night after the formal dinner and with all the time and money that goes into their looks and outfits, she felt with a big prize draw at the end of the evening that students would have to be present to win, would be what was needed to keep the grads from leaving to house parties.
The following is the list of Sponsors that helped detail the car from new paint, wheels, window tinting and a custom stereo system;
- Alaska Hi-Way Autobody
- Mulitia Muffler
- Autographics
- IntegraTire
- Driving Force
- TrimTek
- K-Mac Signs & Graphics
- Alaska Hi-Way Auto Glass