Canada Day events on Monday in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Monday, July 1st, 2019, come downtown to celebrate the national day with the community of Fort St. John for Canada Day.

An exciting day has been planned for this Canada Day with multiple events held around the downtown core. Start your day with a pancake breakfast and end your day with a bang at the fireworks display.

These are free family-friendly events to celebrate Canada turning 152 years old.

- Advertisement -

The Canada Day schedule is as follows;