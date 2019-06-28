16.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 28, 2019
Canada Day events on Monday in Fort St. John
News

Canada Day events on Monday in Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Monday, July 1st, 2019, come downtown to celebrate the national day with the community of Fort St. John for Canada Day.

An exciting day has been planned for this Canada Day with multiple events held around the downtown core. Start your day with a pancake breakfast and end your day with a bang at the fireworks display.

These are free family-friendly events to celebrate Canada turning 152 years old.

The Canada Day schedule is as follows;

  •  8 am Free Pancake Breakfast at the Fort St. John Firehall
  • 10 am – 11 am Pre Parade Entertainers (100 St) including performers from HulaHoop Circus.
  • 10 am – 4 pm Classic Car Show & Shine on 100 Street
  • 10 am – 4 pm Farmers Market located at the Old Visitor Centre lot
  • 11 am – 12 pm Parade (scroll down to view parade route map)
  • 11 am – 4 pm Food Trucks
  • 12 pm Mayor`s Kick Off & Opening ceremonies in Centennial Park – Opening Remarks, National Anthem, Land Blessing, Mayor’s remarks, Thank you to our sponsors (bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit and enjoy)
  • 12 pm- 4 pm Family Activities in Centennial Park – Bouncy castles, balloon animals, face painting, Mini Golf with the Fort St John Public Library, roving entertainers, live entertainment, carnival games, spray park and more!
  • 10:45 pm Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks at Surerus Park
    (Parking at this location is crowded, please do your best to carpool, walk, bike, or watch from an alternate location)
On July 1, 1867, Canada became a new federation with its own constitution by signing the Constitution Act – formerly known as the British North America Act.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

