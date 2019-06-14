21 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Canfor's Taylor pulp mill - Canfor
Home News Canfor announces curtailment of Taylor Pulp Mill
News

Canfor announces curtailment of Taylor Pulp Mill

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Canfor has announced temporary curtailments at its facility in Taylor, B.C.

The BCTMP mill in Taylor will be temporarily curtailing operations from June 29 through to August 5, 2019 due to a combination of weaker market conditions and short-term fibre constraints resulting from industry-wide sawmill curtailments in the BC Interior.

The curtailment will reduce Canfor Pulp’s production output by approximately 25,000 tonnes of BCTMP.

- Advertisement -

Canfor Pulp has three northern bleached softwood kraft pulp mills, one BCTMP mill, and one kraft paper mill in BC.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleFort St. John RCMP pull over vehicle and find a sawed-off shotgun, cocaine and methamphetamine
Next articleOptimized Three-Lane Concept chosen as preferred concept for 100 Street design

RECENT STORIES

News

Optimized Three-Lane Concept chosen as preferred concept for 100 Street design

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held the third public session of the 100...
Read more
News

Fort St. John RCMP pull over vehicle and find a sawed-off shotgun, cocaine and methamphetamine

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP pulled over a vehicle with a burnt out taillight...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals with solicitation offenses

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted an enforcement operation to address concerns from...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals with solicitation offenses

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted an enforcement operation to address concerns from the community regarding criminal activity...

Minister of Forests says reason for Peace Valley closure is not...

MLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure

Paying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.