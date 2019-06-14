Canfor announces curtailment of Taylor Pulp Mill

TAYLOR, B.C. – Canfor has announced temporary curtailments at its facility in Taylor, B.C.

The BCTMP mill in Taylor will be temporarily curtailing operations from June 29 through to August 5, 2019 due to a combination of weaker market conditions and short-term fibre constraints resulting from industry-wide sawmill curtailments in the BC Interior.

The curtailment will reduce Canfor Pulp’s production output by approximately 25,000 tonnes of BCTMP.

- Advertisement -

Canfor Pulp has three northern bleached softwood kraft pulp mills, one BCTMP mill, and one kraft paper mill in BC.