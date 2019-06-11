Canfor announces curtailments for BC Sawmills due to “very poor” lumber markets

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Canfor Corporation announced on Monday, June 10, that it will be curtailing operations at the majority of its British Columbian Sawmills.

According to Canfor, mills will be curtailed for two weeks or the equivalent, with extended curtailments of four weeks at Houston and Plateau, and six weeks at Mackenzie.

Canfor says the curtailments are due to very poor lumber markets and the high cost of fibre, which are making the operating conditions in B.C. uneconomic.

The curtailments will reduce production output by approximately 200 million board feet and are scheduled to run from June 17 through to July 26.