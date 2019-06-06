Carving up a great time in Chetwynd with 15th Annual Chainsaw Carving Championship

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd International Chainsaw Championship is taking place this weekend as the 3rd year since the Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship Society has taken over hosting the event.

Since the start of the competition 15 years ago the competition has been held on the second weekend of June. This free family-friendly weekend event starts Thursday, June 6th and runs through to Sunday, June 9th, 2019.

12 carvers are selected to attend the competition, with four International artists, four Americans and four Canadians. These carvers are then provided with a 40-50 inch diameter by 8 foot tall western red cedar and given 35 hours to complete a sculpture of their own design.

This year carvers represent;

Australia

Japan

Lithuania

Netherlands

USA

Canada

Carving times run from 8 am to 6 pm June 6th – 8th, 2019

June 9th, 2019, 8 am – 1 pm and then a quick carve at 3 pm and auction and awards to follow.

There will be food and craft vendors, sponsor booths from all over the Peace Region and many of the carvers bring smaller carvings to sell.

Chetwynd is home to nearly 200 sculptures thanks to this annual event.

