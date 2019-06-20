CCCR and Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce release statement on the Caribou Recovery Socio-Economic Impact Report

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery and the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce released a statement in regards to Blair Lekstrom’s report on the socio-economic impacts of the Caribou Recovery Program.

In a release, the groups say a temporary moratorium on new resource development within the South Peace Caribou matrix is an appropriate decision.

They feel this decision will prevent further erosion of Caribou habitat.

While a temporary moratorium has been put in place, both the Provincial and Federal Government have decided to go ahead with the signing of the Section 11 draft agreement, however, the Government says they will continue to engage with the affected communities and stakeholders.

Both the CCCR and the Chamber thank Blair Lekstrom and all levels of government for taking the time to listen and acknowledge the concerns that were voiced over the current partnership agreement.

“Our Teams would like to thank the Prime Minister Trudeau’s cabinet, Premier Horgan’s

cabinet and Blair Lekstrom for listening to and acknowledging the collective voices from

our region who had genuine concern about the partnership agreement in its current

form.”

Both groups say they look forward to further collaboration with Lekstrom, other stakeholders and all levels of government for a made in the South Peace plan for Caribou Recovery.

The full statement can be found on the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery’s Facebook page.