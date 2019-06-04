13.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
News

Chamber of Commerce to host 'Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration' on June 12

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In honour of Aboriginal Awareness and Celebration Day, the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting ‘Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration’ on June 12.

According to the Chamber, they have been working closely with Diane Calliou from Treaty 8 and Garry Oker from Doig Band in order to create a day that will celebrate the heritage of the Indigenous Communities in the region and the working partnerships with the Energy
Sector.

The day of celebration will be split into two events, with a two-hour visit to the ancestry site at Charlie Lake House to experience the history and artifacts of the Aboriginal peoples, followed with a guided tour through the ancient caves.

Then in the evening, a traditional Indigenous meal will be hosted at The Lido Theatre from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The guest speaker for the night will be Chief Clarence Louie from Osoyoos Band.

‘Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration’ will be taking place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Tickets and information can be found on the Chamber’s website.

