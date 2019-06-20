Chances Casino in Fort St. John has new GameSense Advisor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BCLC has announced a new GameSense Advisor as a resource to support players with healthy-play habits.

Karma Rondeau, GameSense Advisor for Chances Fort St. John also has the ability to refer players that are experiencing challenges with their gambling to the support resources they need.

“I’m excited to get to know our local players, discuss the odds of winning different games, and share how strategies like sticking to a time and spend budget can keep gambling fun,” said Karma Rondeau, GameSense Advisor, Chances Fort St John. “My role is to support player health by sharing information as well as key resources for those who recognize they need help.”

GameSense Advisors support BCLC’s GameSense program by staffing the Information Centres to help players make informed choices about gambling and connect them to available support resources if they feel they need help. Last year alone, GameSense Advisors had approximately 55,000 interactions with players at B.C. casinos.

The majority of patrons who have visited GameSense Information Centres and have interacted with GameSense Advisors agree they are more educated and equipped for informed play, suggesting the effectiveness of having an interaction with staff onsite when it comes to player education, based on a BCLC patron survey.

The Fort St John Chances is one of several Community Gaming Centres to welcome a GameSense Advisor and Information Centre this month as part of BCLC’s expansion of the program to every gambling facility across B.C. by fall 2019.

In addition to the expanded GameSense Advisor presence, BCLC has also invested in new GameSense Information Centres, which are welcoming spaces that encourage players to visit and learn more about how games work, talk with a GameSense Advisor or just take a break.

“I am proud of our efforts to invest in and enhance player health supports here in Kelowna,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, BCLC Director of Player Health. “Research shows that on-site advisors are a valuable resource in the promotion of responsible play and reduction of gambling-related harms.”

Player health is a key strategic priority for BCLC. GameSense is the cornerstone for engaging and informing players while removing the stigma that may be associated with accessing responsible and problem gambling resources.