Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to propane truck leak

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – On June 25, just before 1:00 p.m., the Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a Transport B-Train leaking Propane at the scales by Highway 97 and Highway 29.

The Fire Department found a leak coming from piping on the bottom side of the trailer, liquid fill/drain pipe.

The Fire Department says they contained the area and blocked access to the scales and roadway that ran parallel to the scale office.

Once the unit was removed to a new area and flagged, firefighters turned the unit back over to the company owner to await for the Specialist to arrive.

On scene were seven firefighters along with Engine 1, Tender 1, and Squad 1.