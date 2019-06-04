Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to two calls on Saturday

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department was busy on Saturday, June 1, as they responded to two calls.

The first call came in at 9:04 a.m. for reports of a downed powerline on Golf Course Road.

According to the Peace River Regional District, a truck hauling equipment attempted to turn around, damaging two poles.

On scene were seven firefighters along with Engine 2, Squad 1, and Squad 3. The scene was then turned over to B.C. Hydro.

The second call came in at 11:36 a.m. for a grass brush fire on 279 Road.

Once on the scene, 15 firefighters put out the field fire along with assistance from Squad 1, Squad 3, Brush 1, Engine 2, and Tender 1.