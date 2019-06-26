Charlie Lake Post Office recent target of vandalism and mail theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Post Office has recently been a target of vandalism and mail theft.

According to Canada Post Media Relations, Nicole Lecompte, there were two incidents of vandalism in June at the Charlie Lake Post Office.

Lecompte says some post boxes were damaged during break-ins and since then, Canada Post has notified the affected costumers and the boxes have been repaired, with delivery resuming as normal.

“There were two incidents of vandalism in June at the Charlie Lake Post Office. Unfortunately, some post office boxes were damaged during the break-ins. Affected customers were notified. The boxes have been repaired and delivery has resumed.”

Canada Post apologizes to affected customers for the inconvenience.

The post office hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lecompte says the doors to the Post Office will be locked after hours and encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity to immediately inform the Police and to call Canada Post Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177.

For any concerns regarding identity theft, you are being asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.​