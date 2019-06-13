16.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Fort St. John City Council. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News City looks towards hosting a forum on the Missing and Indigenous Woman...
News

City looks towards hosting a forum on the Missing and Indigenous Woman and Girls Report

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With recent talks regarding the Moose Hide Campaign, an invite to the lieutenant governor’s event on missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls, and the report of 231 recommendations, Mayor Lori Ackerman brought forward new business at Council.

Mayor Lori Ackerman wanted to know how the City could host a community to community forum in Fort St. John for missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls and about the 231 recommendations with the town’s First Nations neighbours. The Mayor said, “For a conversation in the community about the 231 recommendations and what can be done as a community to address some of the recommendations.”

The Mayor said it’s important to her that something would be done with the neighbouring first nations as well as addressing available funding through UBCM. The Mayor asked Council if they would want to move ahead planning an event if there were available funds in the current City budget or if they should wait to source other funding.

- Advertisement -

The City Manager suggested City Staff put together a report to better understand what the event would look like as the Mayor said, “We need to gauge the willingness of the First Nation Communities to participate, then we would be doing it ourselves.”

The City Manager followed up that there was still value in doing a study session on the final report of the 231 recommendations and how it impacts communities and local governments and what recommendations can be moved forward on. The Mayor shared the biggest cost would be bringing someone in that could explain the recommendations.

The council carried a motion to prepare a report on a forum.

To view more on missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleThird Annual Fort St John Rodeo takes place this weekend
Next articleFort St John RCMP investigate theft of construction equipment

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP investigate theft of construction equipment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen John Deere 35D Minihoe...
Read more
Energy News

Northeast BC’s resources sector saw improvements in 2018 according to CPABC

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - According to a report released by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, Northeast B.C.'s...
Read more
News

Peace Valley OSB Plant to close this summer

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - In a letter given to employees that was shared with Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca, the company told employees they...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Peace Valley OSB Plant to close this summer

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - In a letter given to employees that was shared with Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca, the company told employees they would be terminated as of...

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Crude oil production to reach 5.86 million barrels per day by...

100 Street Design now down to three Alternative Concepts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.