City looks towards hosting a forum on the Missing and Indigenous Woman and Girls Report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With recent talks regarding the Moose Hide Campaign, an invite to the lieutenant governor’s event on missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls, and the report of 231 recommendations, Mayor Lori Ackerman brought forward new business at Council.

Mayor Lori Ackerman wanted to know how the City could host a community to community forum in Fort St. John for missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls and about the 231 recommendations with the town’s First Nations neighbours. The Mayor said, “For a conversation in the community about the 231 recommendations and what can be done as a community to address some of the recommendations.”

The Mayor said it’s important to her that something would be done with the neighbouring first nations as well as addressing available funding through UBCM. The Mayor asked Council if they would want to move ahead planning an event if there were available funds in the current City budget or if they should wait to source other funding.

- Advertisement -

The City Manager suggested City Staff put together a report to better understand what the event would look like as the Mayor said, “We need to gauge the willingness of the First Nation Communities to participate, then we would be doing it ourselves.”

The City Manager followed up that there was still value in doing a study session on the final report of the 231 recommendations and how it impacts communities and local governments and what recommendations can be moved forward on. The Mayor shared the biggest cost would be bringing someone in that could explain the recommendations.

The council carried a motion to prepare a report on a forum.

To view more on missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls; CLICK HERE