City of Fort St John holds first public session for 100 Street Design Charrette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held its first open house for the 100 Street Design Charrette on Tuesday night at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This open house was the first of multiple sessions to be held this week, with the last public session taking place this Saturday, June 15.

The first open house featured a lecture with the purpose of exploring options and then have the public provide feedback as to what those options should or should not include.

- Advertisement -

Acting Mayor, Gord Klassen, says the 100 Street Project is an exciting opportunity to bring new life to the downtown and allows the City to plan for the next 50 to 70 years.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to revitalize our downtown and we must remember that we are planning for the next 50, 60, or 70 years and we are getting to that place in the life of our community where the infrastructure, underneath the ground, needs replacing proactively… we just thought while we’re doing that, it would also make sense to explore how we’re going to make our downtown look better and become that core we want it to be.”

MODUS Planning Professional Planner, Rob Barrs, gave a lecture showcasing the various considered options in regards to the functionality of the downtown during various seasons.

From the feedback on the options, the Project Team will then incorporate that feedback into Alternative Concepts.

The next public session of the 100 Street Design Charrette, which will be looking at Alternative Concepts, is Wednesday, June 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.