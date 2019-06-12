14.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
MODUS Planning Professional Planner, Rob Barrs, gave a lecture showcasing the various considered options in regards to the functionality of the downtown during various seasons. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News City of Fort St John holds first public session for 100 Street...
News

City of Fort St John holds first public session for 100 Street Design Charrette

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held its first open house for the 100 Street Design Charrette on Tuesday night at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This open house was the first of multiple sessions to be held this week, with the last public session taking place this Saturday, June 15.

The first open house featured a lecture with the purpose of exploring options and then have the public provide feedback as to what those options should or should not include.

- Advertisement -

Following the lecture on options, the public had the opportunity to provide feedback on those options. The next step will be to incorporate that feedback into Alternative Concepts. Photo by Scott Brooks

Acting Mayor, Gord Klassen, says the 100 Street Project is an exciting opportunity to bring new life to the downtown and allows the City to plan for the next 50 to 70 years.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to revitalize our downtown and we must remember that we are planning for the next 50, 60, or 70 years and we are getting to that place in the life of our community where the infrastructure, underneath the ground, needs replacing proactively… we just thought while we’re doing that, it would also make sense to explore how we’re going to make our downtown look better and become that core we want it to be.”

MODUS Planning Professional Planner, Rob Barrs, gave a lecture showcasing the various considered options in regards to the functionality of the downtown during various seasons.

From the feedback on the options, the Project Team will then incorporate that feedback into Alternative Concepts.

The next public session of the 100 Street Design Charrette, which will be looking at Alternative Concepts, is Wednesday, June 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John RCMP seek public assistance in locating stolen items

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in locating stolen items

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a couple...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP looking to return found items to rightful owners

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return a couple of items to...
Read more
News

Local producers are starting to grow concerned over dry conditions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With only about 6.2 mm of precipitation to have fallen this spring, local producers...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Thousands hear anti Ottawa messages at pro pipeline rally in Calgary

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Western alienation bubbled up Tuesday as thousands of oil and gas industry supporters gathered on the Calgary Stampede grounds to hear...

Environment Canada predicts warmer than normal summer for Northeastern B.C.

Five bears released back into the wilderness of Fort St. John

Cemetery fees will increase in Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.