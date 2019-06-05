City of Fort St John hosts first Moose Hide Campagin Day in support against violence

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John, in partnership with Shell Canada, were host to the City’s first Moose Hide Campaign Day on Wednesday, June 5.

Taking place at the green space at the corner of 100 Street and 100 Avenue, the event included a support walk, speeches, and a barbecue.

The purpose of the event was for the community to take a stand against violence towards indigenous and non-indigenous women and children.

Participants at the event were given a moose hide pin to wear proudly as a symbol of their commitment to denouncing violence.

Shell Canada’s External Relations Advisor, Mindy Henyu, says the Moose Hide Campaign is an opportunity, for reconciliation, that allows the community to come together to talk about the difficult subject of violence.

“I see this as an opportunity for reconciliation. It brings a variety of people together, indigenous and non-indigenous, to talk about something that we can all relate to. I want to recognize that we are more allies together and this a clear demonstration that we can together stand and say “no” to violence in all its forms.”

The Moose Hide Campaign originated in 2011 and was derived from B.C.’s ‘Highway of Tears’, a location where many Indigenous women have been victims of horrendous crimes.

More information can be found at moosehidecampaign.ca.