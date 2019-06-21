16 C
Attorney General David Eby was in Fort St. John on June 21, on behalf of Minister Claire Trevena, to announce funding for the 96 Street multi-use pathway. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

City of Fort St John receives funding for 96 Street multi-use pathway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure was in Fort St. John at the Fish Creek Community Trail, on Friday, for an announcement on bicycle path improvements.

According to the Government, residents of Fort St. John can look forward to a new multi-use pathway on 96 Street that will improve safety and accessibility for cyclists, pedestrians and all active commuters.

Attorney General David Eby, on behalf of Minister Claire Trevena, says the Province is proud to support the City in making improvements to bicycle infrastructure.

“Cycling and walking helps people stay active and provides a more environmentally friendly way to get to work, school and community events. Bike infrastructure also supports tourism across the province. Our government is pleased to support the City of Fort St. John with this project that will make a positive impact for people of all ages and abilities.”

Moira Green, General Manager of Community Services for the City of Fort St. John, says this pathway is a critical segment of the trail system and this project will increase trail connectivity and help create a sustainable and resilient community.

“The 96 Street multi-use pathway is a critical segment of our trail system that links our urban trails with the beautiful wilderness trails in the Fish Creek Community Forest. Projects like this increase trail connectivity and help us create a sustainable and resilient community. With the help of BikeBC funding, we are building a place to live, work and raise families.”

The Northern Region is approved to receive BikeBC funding totalling nearly $500,000 for 2019-20 projects, with Fort St. John receiving $110,479 for the 96th Street multi-use pathway project.

