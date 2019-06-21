9.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 20, 2019
FloatFit at the North Peace Leisure Pool.
Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation to host FloatFit at North Peace Leisure Pool

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering a program that incorporates a swimming pool and yoga.

Starting July 2, you will have the opportunity to try your hand at the activity of FloatFit.

Similar to a paddle board or a floating yoga mat, FloatFit works to develop your core strength, cardiovascular endurance, and flexibility.

Classes start on July 2 and will take place every Tuesday and Sunday at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Tuesday classes run at night from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sunday classes run in the morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

To register, and for more information, you can call Recreation at 250-787-8178.

