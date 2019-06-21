City of Fort St John Recreation to host FloatFit at North Peace Leisure Pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering a program that incorporates a swimming pool and yoga.

Starting July 2, you will have the opportunity to try your hand at the activity of FloatFit.

Similar to a paddle board or a floating yoga mat, FloatFit works to develop your core strength, cardiovascular endurance, and flexibility.

Classes start on July 2 and will take place every Tuesday and Sunday at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Tuesday classes run at night from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sunday classes run in the morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

To register, and for more information, you can call Recreation at 250-787-8178.