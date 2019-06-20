City of Fort St. John Recreation to organize hiking groups for adults and youth

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation, in partnership with Wild River Adventure Tours, is organizing summer hiking groups for adults and youth.

According to Marissa Jordan, with the City of Fort St. John, they are always looking at ways of diversifying recreational programming and a hiking group to tour Tumbler Ridge is one way of offering that diversity.

“We always try to diversify the programming that we do here. We had done a hiking group a couple of years ago to Hudson’s Hope but they’re sort of doing their own free thing there, so we looked at going the other way deciding on Tumbler because it is one of the only UNESCO Geoparks in the country.”

Jordan says the hiking groups provide residents with the opportunity to feel safe and socialize with fellow hikers while getting exercise and connecting with nature.

The cost to register for each hiking group is $80.00 per person, which includes transportation and hiking guides.

The next Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group is July 6 and will be exploring the Shipyard Titanic and Babcock Falls.

The next Tumbler Ridge Youth Hiking Group, for ages 12 to 18, is July 10 and will explore the Boulder Gardens.

To sign up for the Hiking Groups, you can register online through the City’s website or by calling 250-785-4592.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].