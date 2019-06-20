9.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports City of Fort St. John Recreation to organize hiking groups for adults...
Sports

City of Fort St. John Recreation to organize hiking groups for adults and youth

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation, in partnership with Wild River Adventure Tours, is organizing summer hiking groups for adults and youth.

According to Marissa Jordan, with the City of Fort St. John, they are always looking at ways of diversifying recreational programming and a hiking group to tour Tumbler Ridge is one way of offering that diversity.

“We always try to diversify the programming that we do here. We had done a hiking group a couple of years ago to Hudson’s Hope but they’re sort of doing their own free thing there, so we looked at going the other way deciding on Tumbler because it is one of the only UNESCO Geoparks in the country.”

- Advertisement -

Jordan says the hiking groups provide residents with the opportunity to feel safe and socialize with fellow hikers while getting exercise and connecting with nature.

The cost to register for each hiking group is $80.00 per person, which includes transportation and hiking guides.

The next Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group is July 6 and will be exploring the Shipyard Titanic and Babcock Falls.

The next Tumbler Ridge Youth Hiking Group, for ages 12 to 18, is July 10 and will explore the Boulder Gardens.

To sign up for the Hiking Groups, you can register online through the City’s website or by calling 250-785-4592.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCTV’s W5 and Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce to hold Town Hall Meeting on Caribou Recovery Program
Next articleBC Hydro starts tunnel lining process for Site C diversion tunnels

RECENT STORIES

Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation to host FloatFit at North Peace Leisure Pool

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering a program that incorporates a...
Read more
Sports

36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot July 5 & 6 at North Peace Rod and Gun Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Petroleum Association will be hosting their 36th Annual Oilmen's Trapshoot...
Read more
Sports

Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament. This...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

City of Fort St. John Recreation to organize hiking groups for...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation, in partnership with Wild River Adventure Tours, is organizing summer hiking groups...

CTV’s W5 and Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce to hold Town Hall...

CCCR and Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce release statement on the...

Is Fort St John Canada’s unhappiest places?

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]ccity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.