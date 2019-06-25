City of Fort St John releases 2019 Canada Day events schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released its 2019 Canada Day events schedule.

According to Recreation Programmer, Paola Banks, Highlights of the day on July 1 will include a pancake breakfast, a parade down 100 Street, and Festivities in Centennial Park, with a fireworks display to end the day at 10:45 p.m. in Surerus Park.

“Highlights of the day include a free pancake breakfast at 8:00 a.m. at the Fire Hall followed by the parade down 100 Street at 11 am. Festivities then move to Centennial

Park from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with kids activities, inflatable games, live music, food trucks, Farmer’s Market, and much more. End your day with the Tim Hortons Fireworks Show at 10:45 p.m. in Surerus Park.”

- Advertisement -

The schedule of events and activities is posted on the City’s website and updates are available through the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.