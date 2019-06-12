City of Fort St John releases construction values for April 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for April 2019.

For April, the value of construction was $2,478,810.00 with seven permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for a Single Family Dwelling with a construction value of $712,780.00.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $4,273,300.00 to $16,190,310.00.

Despite the construction value being up, the number of permits issued so far in 2019 is at 24, compared to 30 a year ago.

You can view the full April 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.