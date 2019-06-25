City of Fort St. John to provide free feminine hygiene products in public city facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the news of the provincial government now offering free hygiene products in schools, City Council has made the decision to do the same in city facilities the public has access to.

After recent news the government is now supplying free feminine hygiene products to students, the staff of the City of Fort St. John will do a 12 month trial on offering the same to patrons of public city facilities.

It is going to be a process of trial and error, shared Mayor Ackerman on the distribution of the hygiene products, the way to offer them has not yet been determined.

During the Council meeting, direction to make baby change tables available for both male and female washrooms in city facilities is to be accommodated in this year’s budget.

The provincial government issued a press release April 5th, 2019, under a ministerial order, that all B.C. public schools will be required to provide free menstrual products for students in school washrooms by the end of 2019.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said it’s time to normalize and equalize access to menstrual products in schools, helping to create a better learning environment for students.

The ministerial order – takes effect immediately but allows districts until the end of 2019 to comply – comes with $300,000 in provincial startup funding. Over the coming months, the ministry will continue to work with school districts, community and education partners to look at the needs of each district, identify gaps and ensure they have the funding needed to meet this new requirement.

At a Regular Council meeting on April 8th, 2019 Councillor Byron Stewart made a notice of motion regarding public facilities and free feminine hygiene products.

Councillor Stewart inquired if free feminine hygiene products were available in public facilities in response to the news of the provincial government now offering free hygiene products in schools.