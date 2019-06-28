16.4 C
Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal as seen from above, has the capacity to move 40,000 barrels per day. - AltaGas
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

City of Vancouver votes to demand fossil fuel companies pay their fair share

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Vancouver city council has voted in favour of a motion that demands global fossil fuel companies pay their share of costs arising from climate change.

The motion, which passed 7-4, points to a B.C. government report that projects the City of Vancouver will have to spend $1 billion this century to mitigate rising sea levels.

The motion says the city will send letters to 20 of the world’s largest oil, gas and coal companies with its demand.

The city also says it will ask the B.C. and Canadian governments to enact laws to confirm the responsibility of fossil fuel companies to pay their share of costs.

Vancouver says it is the 24th community in British Columbia to pass such a motion since 2017.

The city says those municipal governments represent about one-third of all B.C. residents.

