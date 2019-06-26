City staff of Fort St. John will be holding Open Houses for Zoning Bylaws

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John has been working on updating zoning bylaws and is now at the stage to be presented for public engagement.

After a modernizing and refreshing of the current zoning bylaws, by making them more user-friendly and making them move into the official community plan, the strategic plans and the master plan it is time for public engagement before Legal review.

City staff will use several platforms to engage with residents regarding the zoning bylaws through the “Lets Talk” engagement page online, direct mail and open houses like the recent charrette for the 100th Street update.

Council asked city staff to include two dates of each topic on zoning as the first set of times for the open house was suggested for July 30 and 31st. Council was concerned residents that are interested in the engagement process could be on holidays, follow up open houses should be a week or more after the first one.

To view the City of Fort St. John’s Let’s Talk Community Engagement Page; CLICK HERE.