Community Development Institute hosts free event series in June

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community Development Institute will be hosting a series of free events for residents of Fort St. John to create an opportunity to inspire, share ideas, and ask questions.

Leaders Lab Speaker Series – Ready or Not: Services needed to support community and economic change – Thursday, June 13th, 2019 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Greg Halseth, Professor, UNBC Geography Program; Canada Research Chair in Rural and Small Town Studies; Co-Director, Community Development Institute discusses how governments and communities could better meet the challenge of providing critical local services during boom and bust cycles to make sure that people have access to the services they need.

Northern Lights College – 9820 120 Ave, Fort St. John, Room 202

Your Voice: Families in Fort St. John – Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 5 pm to 7 pm

Fort St. John is a young, family-oriented community. We want to hear from families about their experiences, hopes, and concerns. Share with us your ideas for how to make Fort St. John a better place for families.

The Forge, 9904 – 94th Street, Fort St. John (behind the old fire hall)

Your Voice; Seniors in Fort St. John – Wednesday, June 19th, 12 pm to 1:30 pm

Seniors are the fastest growing segment of the population in Fort St. John. We want to hear how to make Fort St. John a better place to live for seniors.

Fort St. John City Hall, 10631 100th Street, Council Committee Room