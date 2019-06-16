24.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, June 15, 2019
A birds eye view, looking north of 100 Street at 100 100. Source MODUS
Conceptual Design of 100 Street unveiled at presentation on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held a presentation, on Saturday, at the North Peace Cultural Centre as part of the final day of the 100 Street Design Charrette.

This presentation looked at the conceptual design in detail as to what 100 Street will look like and how it will function in the future.

MODUS Planner, Rob Barrs, says the vision of this redesigning is to ensure that it will be a street for everyone at the heart of a thriving downtown.

“The vision is a street for everyone at the heart of a thriving downtown. So a street for everyone because we want to ensure that all users can really enjoy this space. This a space where drivers can use it, where a delivery vehicle could access it properly but it is also a street for all kinds of pedestrians. It’s a place that invites those with accessibility challenges and it works for kids.”

A birds eye view of the south gate looking north from 96 Avenue and 100 Street. Source MODUS

From 96 Avenue to 105 Avenue, the Street will be divided into five precincts which include Recreation, Greenway, High Street, Civic, and North.

A map of 100 Street showing the five precincts. Source MODUS

When it comes to traffic lanes, the transition from four to three lanes will start, heading north, at 96 Avenue and will transition back from three to four lanes at 105 Avenue.

The street will consist of three lanes, two for traffic and the middle lane for turning, with the addition of parking lanes on both sides in certain areas along the street.

As for sidewalk for the sidewalk design, the cross-section will be divided into five zones which will accommodate for seating, pedestrians, mobility, and trees. It is to note that due to the lack of a designated bike lane, the mobility lane of the sidewalk can function for that purpose.

A cross-section look of the sidewalk design. Source MODUS

On the matter of snow clearing, the street will feature simplified curb lines for easier clearing and certain zones on the sidewalk and the centre lane of the street will be used for temporary snow storage.

The Project Team also looked at a way of creating a road network that will accommodate drivers that are going downtown and for those that are not.

This road network will also help with redirecting traffic during the construction phases.

As for the underground infrastructure, the pipes for the water, storm, and sewer will be wider and made using long-lasting PVC material to handle the long-term use and volume.

The plan will continue to be drafted during the summer and is expected to be finalized by the fall with approval from Council.

The first phase of construction is expected to start in early 2020, with all five precincts to be completed by 2025.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

