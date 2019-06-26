18.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves
News

Council awards tender for water looping projects and water main replacement

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Specific water looping projects were identified as 2019 projects, due to unexpected failures in a water main outside of the proposed tendered projects created a last-minute addition.

At the regular city council meeting, Administration Report No. 0114/19 the project initially identified to be worked on was the extension of the water main in the alley between Alaska Highway South Frontage and Sikanni Road East on Sikanni Road to 93rd Street.

During the initial tender process, the Utility Maintenance Crew attended multiple failures in the AC water main in the alley between Alaska Highway Frontage North and 93rd Avenue west of 100th Street (behind Backcountry).

During the repairs, it was noted that the water main was extremely soft and would be susceptible to additional failures in the future. It was decided to extend the tender period and add the replacement of this 1961 AC water main to the tender.

Council awarded the tender for the 2019 Watermain Looping projects to the low bidder, Big League Utilities Corp. of Taylor, BC, for the unit rates in their tender submission dated June 13, 2019, totalling $1,068,191.98, and any additional funds required for this project be allocated from the Water Reserve Fund.

In 2009, $15,000,000 worth of water main looping projects and fire hydrant installation was identified, or $1,000,000 each year for 15 years. 2019 is the 11th year out of 15 that city staff have completed a number of water main looping projects.

 

