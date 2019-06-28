CounterAttack road checks begin this weekend

VANCOUVER, B.C. – CounterAttack road checks by police will increase this Canada long weekend.

Every year, on average, 68 people are still killed as a result of impaired driving, with 40 percent of those deaths happening in the summer.*

Last year’s CounterAttack campaign, police issued 9,100 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and 520 criminal code convictions to impaired drivers in B.C.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for a safe ride home whenever their summer activities involve alcohol.

According to ICBC, progress has been made, yet impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada and in the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C.

ICBC, the government and police share there is no excuse for impaired driving as there are many options available not to, such as arranging a designated driver, calling a taxi or taking transit.

ICBC special event permit kits are free on icbc.com for people hosting parties this summer when planning to serve alcohol. The kit is also available when you apply for an event liquor permit on BCLiquorStores.com. The kits include items to encourage designated drivers to stay sober and for guests to find a safe ride home.

Every year, ICBC supports two impaired driving education campaigns and funds CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

“If you’re going out to a party or an event where you’ll be drinking, or perhaps smoking marijuana – the advice I always give people is to plan ahead about how you will be getting home safely. Because if the thought of hurting yourself or other innocent people isn’t enough to make you think twice, you should know that Summer Counterattack is on now. That means more officers are on BC roads, checking for impaired drivers,” said Chief Constable Neil Dubord, Chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee