16.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News CounterAttack road checks begin this weekend
News

CounterAttack road checks begin this weekend

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – CounterAttack road checks by police will increase this Canada long weekend.

Every year, on average, 68 people are still killed as a result of impaired driving, with 40 percent of those deaths happening in the summer.*

Last year’s CounterAttack campaign, police issued 9,100 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and 520 criminal code convictions to impaired drivers in B.C.

- Advertisement -

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for a safe ride home whenever their summer activities involve alcohol.

According to ICBC, progress has been made, yet impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada and in the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C.

ICBC, the government and police share there is no excuse for impaired driving as there are many options available not to, such as arranging a designated driver, calling a taxi or taking transit.

ICBC special event permit kits are free on icbc.com for people hosting parties this summer when planning to serve alcohol. The kit is also available when you apply for an event liquor permit on BCLiquorStores.com. The kits include items to encourage designated drivers to stay sober and for guests to find a safe ride home.

Every year, ICBC supports two impaired driving education campaigns and funds CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

“If you’re going out to a party or an event where you’ll be drinking, or perhaps smoking marijuana – the advice I always give people is to plan ahead about how you will be getting home safely. Because if the thought of hurting yourself or other innocent people isn’t enough to make you think twice, you should know that Summer Counterattack is on now. That means more officers are on BC roads, checking for impaired drivers,” said Chief Constable Neil Dubord, Chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCity of Vancouver votes to demand fossil fuel companies pay their fair share
Next article9th Annual United Way Golf Tournament raises close to $45,000

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

New natural gas plants will have to pay carbon tax on all emissions

Canadian Press -
The federal government is increasing the carbon tax on new natural-gas plants to discourage power companies from building them. The...
Read more
News

BC Ministry of Ag’s Land Matching Program to help new farmers access land

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - With the expansion of the B.C. Land Matching Program, delivered by Young Agrarians, new and young...
Read more
News

B.C. argues in Calgary court for injunction on Alberta’s turn off the taps law

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A lawyer for the Alberta government has argued that the province's turn-off-the taps legislation is not...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

The Community of Hudson’s Hope celebrates first Pride Celebration

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the local Hudson's Hope Fire are hosting the first-ever Pride celebration. Tuesday, July 9, from...

Take a proactive approach to campfires this weekend and prevent forest...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Canada Day events on Monday in Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.