Cranston named to Team Canada for the Summer Universiade in Naples

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former student from Bert Bowes and North Peace Secondary School, Blain Cranston, has been named to Team Canada for the Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy.

A 2013 graduate of NPSS, Cranston has played three years of men’s volleyball with the University of Calgary Dinos.

Earlier this year, Cranston and his team, the Dinos, played in the Canada West playoffs but lost both games to the Brandon University Bobcats, ending their run for the Canada West playoffs.

- Advertisement -

In February, Cranston received the Canada West Second Team All-Star Award.

Cranston graduated in April from the University of Calgary with a degree in Kinesiology.