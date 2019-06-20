CTV’s W5 and Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce to hold Town Hall Meeting on Caribou Recovery Program

CHETWYND, B.C. – CTV’s W5 out of Toronto, in partnership with the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a town hall meeting on June 26 about the on-going Caribou Recovery Program.

According to the Chamber, this meeting will be talking about the environmental, ecological, and economic impacts of B.C’.s draft agreements for the conservation of caribou.

All residents, businesses, and organizations are being encouraged to attend to have their voices heard on this pressing issue.

It is to note that on-site filming will be taking place for future broadcast purposes.

The Town Hall Meeting on the Caribou Recovery Program will be taking place the evening of Wednesday, June 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Banquet Room at the Pomeroy Inn in Chetwynd.

For more information, you can contact the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce at 250-788-3345 or by email [email protected].