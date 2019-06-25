16.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
The Fort St. John Curling Club will be host to the 2020 B.C. Winter Games Curling Competitions.
Sports

Curl BC releases host sites for provincial curling champions in 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Curl B.C. has released a list of the nine communities that will host provincial curling champions in 2020.

Among the nine communities, Fort St. John will be host to the B.C. Winter Games curling action from February 20 to the 23 at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

All events except the B.C. Winter Games lead to national curling championships.

Curl B.C.’s Competitions Manager, Will Sutton, says 2020 will be a great year for curling competitions as many communities across B.C. will be host to various curling events.

“The year 2020 will be a great year of competition in B.C. We will once again be taking the men’s and women’s events and combining them in an arena setting, this time in the City of Cranbrook. We will also once again be running the B.C. Club Challenge, our competitive event for club curlers. We are really looking forward to helping make these events a positive experience for curlers, club volunteers and curling fans.”

The full list of qualification events for every category is now available on the website.

