‘Daddy and Me’ program held at Heartbreak Acres on Saturday

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Community Bridge’s ‘Daddy and Me’ program will be held at Heartbreak Acres this Saturday.

All male caregivers (Father, Uncle, Grandfather) and children 0-6 years of age can come down to the farm, June 22nd, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm to pet and interact with farm animals and pony rides.

Owner Chris Lamoureux, Heartbreak Acres, shares there are lambs and little goats to bottle feed, chicks and bunnies to hold and cuddle, ponies to ride, mini wagon rides as well as donkeys, ducks, geese and a pot-bellied pig to pet.

The ‘Daddy and Me’ program is an event for all male caregivers to connect with their children in an informal and relaxed environment while meeting other male givers in the community. The events help promote positive father involvement and strengthen the father-child relationship. They also create an awareness of community resources.

The Community Bridge’s ‘Daddy and Me’ program continues due to funding from Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Shell Canada.

