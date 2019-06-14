Daddy Daughter Princess Ball – Tickets on sale today at 10 a.m.

The Order of the Eastern Star and the Fort St. John Oilwives have partnered together to host the 1st annual Princess Ball for dads and daughters at the Northern Grand Hotel.

The event will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019, with only 150 tickets available. This fundraiser will include dinner, games, a photo booth, DJ, dancefloor, silent auctions and live auctions. This is meant for daughters between 3 and 10 years of age.

Tickets are $75 each and available at Systems Sound Source and online at Energetictickets.ca. The doors for this event open at 4:45 p.m., with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the event will end at 9:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Order of the Eastern Star in Fort St. John and the Fort St. John Oilwives. Both groups have donated thousands of dollars into the community in Fort St. John.

For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 250-263-7899.