11.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
15-year-old Denny Poole has been missing since March 12, 2016. Source Dawson Creek RCMP
Home News Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the 3-year-old case of missing youth...
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the 3-year-old case of missing youth Denny Poole

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the 3-year-old case of missing youth Denny Poole.

On March 12, 2016, RCMP received information that two male youths were walking along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw River who required police assistance.

According to Police, patrols were conducted and one of the youths was located on the Old Alaska Highway however he was alone.

- Advertisement -

RCMP say it appeared the two youth had gotten separated and one of the youths, Poole, continued walking along the Alaska Highway toward Fort St. John while the second youth turned back to Dawson Creek.

The RCMP received information that Poole was last seen walking across the Kiskatinaw River Bridge on the Alaska Highway on the evening of March 12 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

POOLE is described as;

  • Aboriginal
  • 15 years old at the time he went missing
  • Approximately 130 lbs
  • Between 5’6 and 6’ tall
  • Black hair that was short and long in the front

Last seen wearing:

  • size 10 men’s Osiris high top shoes (purple, green, blue and black)
  • Blue jeans
  • Grey hoody with the letters DC on the front
  • Black flat brimmed hat

The investigation remains active and on-going.

Anyone with information on his location or his disappearance is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleKenney: higher risk tolerance, ability to act quickly key for energy ‘war room’

RECENT STORIES

News

Government announces new Nursing Degree Program for Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training was at the Fort St. John...
Read more
News

Unemployment rate sees decrease in May for Northeast B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of May have been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more
News

Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a CN rail car derailment, the Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate sees decrease in May for Northeast B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of May have been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a...

Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions

Section of 99 Avenue to be closed Saturday for Annual...

Doggie Day Spa to support friendly competition between BC SPCA branches

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.