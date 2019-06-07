DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the 3-year-old case of missing youth Denny Poole.

On March 12, 2016, RCMP received information that two male youths were walking along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw River who required police assistance.

According to Police, patrols were conducted and one of the youths was located on the Old Alaska Highway however he was alone.

RCMP say it appeared the two youth had gotten separated and one of the youths, Poole, continued walking along the Alaska Highway toward Fort St. John while the second youth turned back to Dawson Creek.

The RCMP received information that Poole was last seen walking across the Kiskatinaw River Bridge on the Alaska Highway on the evening of March 12 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

POOLE is described as;

Aboriginal

15 years old at the time he went missing

Approximately 130 lbs

Between 5’6 and 6’ tall

Black hair that was short and long in the front

Last seen wearing:

size 10 men’s Osiris high top shoes (purple, green, blue and black)

Blue jeans

Grey hoody with the letters DC on the front

on the front Black flat brimmed hat

The investigation remains active and on-going.

Anyone with information on his location or his disappearance is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.