Dawson Creek RCMP investigate fire in Pouce Coupe

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a structure fire in Pouce Coupe on the morning of June 5 at 4:10 a.m.

According to RCMP, officers arrived on scene and determined that the structure on fire was located in a work yard at 5012 Highway 2.

Fire crews were on scene trying to keep the fire under control.

Police say multiple vehicles that were parked near the building were also engulfed in flames.

It is believed the building was vacant and no one was inside the building or vehicles at the time of the fire.

The highway was shut down temporarily and an alternate route was set up until the fire was under control.

The area was secured by police pending further investigation.

If you have any information, you are being asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.