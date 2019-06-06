9.5 C
Dawson Creek RCMP investigate report of shots fired in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – On the evening of June 5, at approximately 10:17 p.m., Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of shots fired near a residence at 90th Avenue and 8th Street in Dawson Creek.

According to RCMP, it was reported that two shots were fired at the residence before a dark coloured SUV was witnessed leaving the area at a fast pace.

and any possible occupants.

RCMP believe this was a targeted event and the risk to the public is low.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

