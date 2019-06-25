Dawson Creek RCMP look to return found item to rightful owner

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to return a found item to its rightful owner.

On June 7, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of some found jewellery on the Old

Kiskatinaw River bridge.

According to RCMP, what was found on the old wooden bridge is being described as a female’s wedding ring.

Police say it is unknown as to how long the jewellery had been on the bridge or who may have lost it.

The ring is very distinguishable and therefore no photo is being released at this time in the event the owner can describe it.

If you believe this is your ring, you are being asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.