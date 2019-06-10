18 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 10, 2019
Day One, Confirming Aspirations for the 100th Street Design Charette

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, the 100th Street Design Charette starts as a way to engage and consult with the public regarding the redesign, reconfiguration and reconstruction of this important street.

This multi-day event is in order to transform information heard from the public through the May 7th, 2019 Open House and online survey into design concepts during this process.

Day 1; Confirming Aspirations
Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Morning – walking tour &
workshop with key stakeholders
• Afternoon – working session:
confirm vision and explore options
• Evening – Public Lecture – 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
(Aspirations) & Open House

Early in the week engineering specialists will share multiple concept options to a final preferred concept, and then a final plan which will be presented on the last day.
100th Street underground infrastructure is ageing and needing replacement, the City feels this is a good time to get input from residents on the future of the Street.
By using the 100 Street Greenway Charrette to gather information, a charrette is an engagement technique designed to engage the community over a short period of time to gather feedback on topics such as urban design, zoning regulations, transportation, environment, and economic considerations.

As one of the 10 Big Moves in the Downtown Action Plan, it was identified to redevelop and energize downtown. The Charrette will build and integrate key aspects of both the Downtown Action Plan and the Transportation Master plan which were adopted by Council in 2015.

“We know we must replace the underground utilities, which will be both costly and disruptive. This charette process will provide the best way to complete the project with the least amount of disruption to the businesses and community and plan for the look and feel once the project is complete,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

To view the overview and draft vision; CLICK HERE 

