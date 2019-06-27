16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
A look at the Old Fort Road east of the first slide in October 2018.
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Deasan Holdings Limited issued permit to explore subsurface conditions under Old Fort slide area

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Deasan Holdings Limited has been issued a permit, by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, to explore subsurface conditions under the Old Fort slide area.

According to the Peace River Regional District, this exploration will compare conditions under the slide area with subsurface conditions where the ground did not slide in 2018.

The District hopes that the comparison shows the depth of the failure zone during the landslide and determine if any slides have happened historically in the past.

“It is hoped that the comparison should show the depth of the failure zone during the October 2018 landslide and may also help to determine whether or not historical landslides have happened in the past.”

Rock core sampling will be performed to assess residue strength of the material, performing sensitivity slope stability analysis to review the effect of the different
parameters in triggering the slope movement also providing a safe setback for further operations.

Exploration work will continue until July 31, 2019.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources at 250 565-4240.

