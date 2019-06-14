14.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Destination B.C. provides $4 million to support province-wide tourism projects
NewsRegional

Destination B.C. provides $4 million to support province-wide tourism projects

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Destination B.C. has announced that it is providing $4 million to support 57 tourism projects across British Columbia this year.

Destination B.C. says this funding is through its Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program which aims to increase collaboration and alignment of marketing activities across the province, including Northeastern B.C.

Northeastern municipalities, which includes Fort St. John, Northern Rockies, Chetwynd, Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson Hope, Taylor, and Dawson Creek, are working collaboratively to develop and promote Northeastern B.C. tourism, such as highlighting the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark and the Alaska Highway Corridor.

- Advertisement -

CEO of the Northern B.C. Tourism Association, Clint Fraser, says collaboration is a critical component when it comes to promoting tourism and that the Tourism Association looks forward to continuing to support the Northeast.

“Collaboration is a critical component to successfully promote tourism experiences in the region. Northeast BC and the Alaska Highway are iconic travel destinations and access to funding through Destination B.C.’s Co-op Marketing Partnerships Program assists in developing inspiring content and promotional initiatives that elevate awareness of the region with travellers. We look forward to continuing to support the efforts of the Northeast BC Tourism Marketing Cooperative.”

According to Destination B.C., in 2017 the tourism industry employed over 137,800 people with $4.9 billion in wages and has contributed $9 billion to the economy over the past decade.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleEngage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Wheelchair Basketball
Next articleElection a chance to toughen climate change targets: McKenna

RECENT STORIES

News

Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In honour of Aboriginal Awareness and Celebration Day, the Fort St. John Chamber of...
Read more
News

Xplorefest geared to Grade 5 students to peak their interest in Careers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School district 60's first annual Xplorefest held at the Pomeroy Sports Centre was designed...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate multiple thefts of trailer batteries

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP say they have been responding to 20 reports of battery thefts in...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In honour of Aboriginal Awareness and Celebration Day, the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce was host to an...

Xplorefest geared to Grade 5 students to peak their interest in...

Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate multiple thefts of trailer batteries

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.