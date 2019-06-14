Destination B.C. provides $4 million to support province-wide tourism projects

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Destination B.C. has announced that it is providing $4 million to support 57 tourism projects across British Columbia this year.

Destination B.C. says this funding is through its Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program which aims to increase collaboration and alignment of marketing activities across the province, including Northeastern B.C.

Northeastern municipalities, which includes Fort St. John, Northern Rockies, Chetwynd, Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson Hope, Taylor, and Dawson Creek, are working collaboratively to develop and promote Northeastern B.C. tourism, such as highlighting the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark and the Alaska Highway Corridor.

- Advertisement -

CEO of the Northern B.C. Tourism Association, Clint Fraser, says collaboration is a critical component when it comes to promoting tourism and that the Tourism Association looks forward to continuing to support the Northeast.

“Collaboration is a critical component to successfully promote tourism experiences in the region. Northeast BC and the Alaska Highway are iconic travel destinations and access to funding through Destination B.C.’s Co-op Marketing Partnerships Program assists in developing inspiring content and promotional initiatives that elevate awareness of the region with travellers. We look forward to continuing to support the efforts of the Northeast BC Tourism Marketing Cooperative.”

According to Destination B.C., in 2017 the tourism industry employed over 137,800 people with $4.9 billion in wages and has contributed $9 billion to the economy over the past decade.