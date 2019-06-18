District of Taylor approves 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council approved the District’s 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report.

The report, which was approved by Council on June 17, includes the financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2018.

In 2018, for Elected Officials, the District paid $61,037.39 in Remuneration and a total of $25,990.67 in expenses.

For staff earning over $75,000, the District paid a total of $683,854.45 in Remuneration and $32,651.07 in expenses.

The two highest paid staff to earn over $75,000 was Director of Finance, Michael McPhail with $98,883.50 and Superintendent of Public Works, Ryan Nelson earning $97,053.38.

During 2018, the District did make a severance agreement for the amount

$23,251, which represents five months of salary.

The full 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report can be found on the District’s website.