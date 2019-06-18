17.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The District of Taylor Council during a meeting on June 17. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News District of Taylor approves 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report
News

District of Taylor approves 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council approved the District’s 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report.

The report, which was approved by Council on June 17, includes the financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2018.

In 2018, for Elected Officials, the District paid $61,037.39 in Remuneration and a total of $25,990.67 in expenses.

- Advertisement -

For staff earning over $75,000, the District paid a total of $683,854.45 in Remuneration and $32,651.07 in expenses.

The two highest paid staff to earn over $75,000 was Director of Finance, Michael McPhail with $98,883.50 and Superintendent of Public Works, Ryan Nelson earning $97,053.38.

During 2018, the District did make a severance agreement for the amount
$23,251, which represents five months of salary.

The full 2018 Statement of Financial Information Report can be found on the District’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleProtesters on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash at Vancouver rally
Next articleDistrict of Taylor provides update on Jarvis Crescent Subdivision construction

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Business leaders welcome pipeline approval but fear it may not be completed

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Business leaders say they are pleased with news that Ottawa has re-approved the Trans Mountain pipeline...
Read more
News

District of Taylor provides update on Jarvis Crescent Subdivision construction

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a Council meeting on Monday, the District of Taylor provided an update on the construction...
Read more
Canadian Press

Protesters on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash at Vancouver rally

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Protesters on either side of the debate over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion clashed at a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets second green light from Ottawa

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The federal Liberal government is giving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second lease on life. ``Today I'm announcing that our government...

District of Taylor to use public works shop reserve to make...

Fort St John Fire Department responds to small kitchen fire

Fort St. John RCMP seek public’s assistance locating Laila Apsassin

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.