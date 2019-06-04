District of Taylor Council looking to target speeding concerns at Peace Island Park

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council was looking at ways of targeting speeding at the Peace Island Park Campground following a letter of concern from a user.

The user, unnamed in the letter, claims that drivers using the road, which runs through the park to the boat launch, had no regard for the posted speed limit of 10 km/h.

The user says they were distraught that drivers had no concern for children playing in the area, and feared that their own, or someone else’s kid, could be run-over.

When speaking with the Park Manager, the user claims the Manager said that “there’s nothing we can do.”

The District says they side with the Manager to the fact that there’s nothing they can do, as the road is not District owned but instead is a Provincial road.

In years past, makeshift speed bumps have been placed on the road but were removed because they were not approved by the Ministry of Transportation.

For now, Council says they will continue to speak with the Province to see what can be done and will continue to enforce public education about safe usage of the road.