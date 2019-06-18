17.6 C
The area for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision is outlined in red. Source Google Maps
District of Taylor provides update on Jarvis Crescent Subdivision construction

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Council meeting on Monday, the District of Taylor provided an update on the construction progress of the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision.

According to Councillor Brent Taillefer, the work on the Subdivision is well underway as the land is being levelled and the topsoil is starting to be removed.

Taillefer says the District is putting out the call for large trucks to come and haul away the huge amount of topsoil.

For anyone that is interested in getting topsoil, they are being asked to contact the District’s Public Works Department.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Subdivision was held on May 24.

Located along Spruce Street, this parcel is a 22-acre piece of District property that includes 50 lots for new single-family homes.

The new subdivision is in honour of Fred Jarvis, the late former Mayor of Taylor, who passed away on December 2, 2018.

Monthly progress reports are expected to be released starting next month.

