District of Taylor to use public works shop reserve to make street repairs

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council has decided to move this year’s $85,000 reserve for the new public works shop to the maintenance of 100 Street.

According to Councillor Brent Taillefer, it was suggested by the District’s Operations Manager that some sections of 100 Street should be repaired in order to prolong the life of the road.

“On 100 Street, there are several sections that are in need of repair. It was suggested by our Director of Operations that we repair them and prolong the life of the road.”

Areas along 100 Street that are in need of repair include in front of the Hotel and near the RV Park. Some of the sidewalks are also in need of repair.

In order to pay for the street repairs, Council will be using the reserve funds from the new public works shop.

The construction of the new shop was delayed until 2020 as the District awaits approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.