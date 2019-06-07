8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 7, 2019
News

Doggie Day Spa to support friendly competition between BC SPCA branches

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA North Peace Branch and the BC SPCA South Peace Branch are holding their annual friendly community challenge for the month of June.

The two branches are holding their competition to see which community will raise the most amount of money for their branch which helps to fund the care for animals in need.

One of the North Peace Branch’s Fundraising events, the Doggie Day Spa will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Services and minimum donation price list include;

  • Bath and Blow Dry – $40 / Large Dogs $50
  • Nail Trim – extra $10
  • Anal Gland Expression – extra $10

For reservations to this event, email [email protected] and include your name, phone number, your dog’s name(s), breed and size.

The Doggie Day Spa is taking place at 11116 Tahltan Road, Fort St. John

Starting next Monday, June 10ththere will be a draw in the shelter for a $150 Safeway gift card. Any $2 donation will get you an entry.

Anyone interested in raising funds for a good cause can consider holding their own events, such as a holding a BBQ at your place of business, a draw for a basket or a direct donation.

For more information contact the shelter at 250-785-7722

 

