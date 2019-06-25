East Bypass Road will be renamed to Northern Lights Drive effective June 26

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting tomorrow, June 26, the road known as the East Bypass Road will be renamed to Northern Lights Drive.

According to the City, since there has been steady residential growth and development close to the road, it no longer functions as a bypass road to re-direct traffic around the City and away from urban development.

Although the majority of the road is now within City boundaries, the City received approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to proceed with the road renaming on that portion of the road.

With this approval, the City is now moving forward to complete the road renaming and addressing changes as required.

In April, the City sent letters by registered mail to all property owners notifying them of this change as it will have an effect on their current address.

If you are a property owner and did not receive a letter, you can contact the Planning and Engineering Department at 250-787-8150.