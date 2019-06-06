8.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal
Canadian PressEnergy News

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

TRAVERSE CITY, M.I. – Enbridge Inc. is asking a Michigan court to rule on the legality of an agreement it reached with former Governor Rick Snyder to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking lakes Huron and Michigan.

The Canadian company said Thursday that it is asking the Michigan Court of Claims to determine the constitutional validity of the deal.

The Court of Claims deals with civil actions filed against the state and its agencies.

- Advertisement -

Snyder, a Republican, was replaced in January by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She is pushing the company to speed up its timeline for building the tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac and wants to reach an agreement by Monday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said a law enacted in December to implement the tunnel agreement violates the state constitution.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSpecial weather statement issued for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass
Next articleSenators reject chance to immediately kill tanker ban but bill not safe yet

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Senators reject chance to immediately kill tanker ban but bill not safe yet

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Senate has rejected a committee report that recommended scrapping the Trudeau government's bill to ban...
Read more
Canadian Press

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The chairman of a B.C. indigenous group seeking to buy a stake in the Trans Mountain...
Read more
Energy News

The North Matters touring Northeastern BC in support of natural resources

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A grassroots natural resource support group, The North Matters, is currently touring Northeastern B.C. Group...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Special weather statement issued for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass. According to Environment Canada, a...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Pewees bring home silver

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C....

21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament takes place June 15 at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.