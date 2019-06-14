14.9 C
Sports

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Wheelchair Basketball

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Throughout the month of July, Engage Sport North will be hosting ‘Try-It’ Wheelchair Basketball.

According to Chantiel Drschiwiski, of Engage Sport North, wheelchair basketball is a highly competitive sport features rules that are similar to stand-up basketball but includes some slight variations.

“Wheelchair Basketball is a fast-paced, hard-hitting, competitive sport. The rules are very similar to stand-up basketball, with slight variations in how the ball is dribbled, as players also need to be able to maneuver their chairs during play.”

Wheelchair Basketball is a sport that can be played by able-bodied individuals, as well as those with a physical disability.

Each session of wheelchair basketball is free for everyone to attend.

‘Try-It’ Wheelchair Basketball will be taking place July 4, 11, and 18 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information on this event, you can call Chantiel at 250-401-8080 or email [email protected].

