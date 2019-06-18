15.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Fort Nelson
NewsRegional

Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Fort Nelson

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning today, June 18, for Fort Nelson.

According to Environment Canada, the rain will intensify late this afternoon as a low-pressure system parks itself near the B.C., Alberta, Northwest Territory borders.

Some areas could receive up to 50 mm of rain.

- Advertisement -

Environment Canada says the heavy rain is expected to ease Wednesday night.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, so be sure to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

For up-to-date weather conditions, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorthern Lights Raceway hosts Hotte Family Memorial and Pro Mod Shootout
Next articleGovernment of BC sets new strategy to boost safe and accessible active transportation

RECENT STORIES

News

Taylor and Fort St. John Councils working to deal with recent mill closures

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and Taylor Councils coming together to address recent mill closures. Mayor Lori...
Read more
News

Government of BC sets new strategy to boost safe and accessible active transportation

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and CleanBC is setting a new strategy across the Province to boost...
Read more
Energetictickets.ca Events

Country group Rascal Flatts heading to Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts revealed they will continue their headlining tour into the fall,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Forest industry in a...

Dan Davies -
It’s difficult to read personal messages from people impacted by last week’s announcement that operations at the Peace Valley OSB Mill will be shut...

Country group Rascal Flatts heading to Dawson Creek

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is...

Staff provide update on construction of new elementary school

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.