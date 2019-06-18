Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning today, June 18, for Fort Nelson.

According to Environment Canada, the rain will intensify late this afternoon as a low-pressure system parks itself near the B.C., Alberta, Northwest Territory borders.

Some areas could receive up to 50 mm of rain.

Environment Canada says the heavy rain is expected to ease Wednesday night.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, so be sure to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

For up-to-date weather conditions, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.