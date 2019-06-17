23.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 17, 2019
Environment Canada Issues severe thunderstorm watch for Peace Region
NewsRegional

Environment Canada Issues severe thunderstorm watch for Peace Region

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch today, June 17, for the Peace Region.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable this afternoon for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The thunderstorm is expected to start at around 2:00 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon, clearing by late tonight.

You are being reminded to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

More information can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

Scott Brooks
